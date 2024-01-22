Sack Ganduje now – APC youth tells Tinubu

…Disregard sack call, they’re not APC members, says another Group

KANO — A group of youths under the auspices of Coalition of APC Kano Youths, have on Sunday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

The Chairman of the Coalition, Sadiq Ali Sango who made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Sunday, said Ganduje should be relieved of his appointment for failure to deliver the state to the APC in the last general election.

Sango added that besides Ganduje’s appointment violated the zoning arrangement of the party, which clearly shows that the position of the National Chairman should be given to the North Central zone.

He further called that the President facilitate the return of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP Presidential Candidate in 2023 general election, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso into APC just and the party leadership in the state be handed over to him for his popularity and in order to reclaim the state.

According to him, “We want to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leader of our party and the father of modern Nigeria, to sack the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his failure to deliver Kano State to the APC in the last governorship election.

Ganduje has proven to be incompetent, corrupt, and divisive. He has betrayed the trust and confidence of the APC members and supporters in Kano State.

“His appointment as the APC National Chairman has violated the zoning arrangement of the party, which clearly shows that the position of the National Chairman should be given to the North Central zone.

“Therefore, we demand that Ganduje should step down immediately and Tinubu should not give him any appointment again, due to his corruption records.

“We want to extend our hand of fellowship to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). We recognize his immense contributions to the development and progress of Kano State and the nation at large. We also acknowledge his popularity and influence among the masses of Kano State. We believe that he is a man of integrity, vision, and courage.

“We therefore call on him to join the APC and be declared the APC leader in Kano State. We are ready to work with him and support him in his political aspirations. We are confident that with him in the APC, we can reclaim Kano State from the NNPP and restore the glory of our state,” Sango said.

In a swift reaction, another group led by one, Ahmad Tijjani Abubakar has called on members of the public to disregard calls for the sack of Ganduje, noting that they are not members of the APC.

He said: “the said Sadiq is not a member of our Party, therefore he has no audacity whatsoever to make a statement on behalf of any APC Member, his statement is full of lies and hatred statements against our Leader who has done so much in reshaping the fortune of our great Party APC in just few months.

“As the National Chairman of our great Party APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stabilised the Party and enhance internal peace among all the Party Apparatus across the Nation and this earn him a special respect and recognition by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman was able to lead the Party to victory in the 2 States Governors off circle elections namely Imo and Kogi States.

“We are therefore calling all well meaning Kano State citizens to disregard the malicious statement as we are 100% in support of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as our leader whom we are so much trust and confidence in,” Tijjani stated.

