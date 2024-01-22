Police Arrest Man for Beating Co–worker to death

January 22, 2024.

Kano State Police Command have on Sunday arrested a man, identified as James Ismail, on charges of culpable homicide at Fas Agro Sacks Company in Sharada, Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed to newsmen that the incident happened at a factory in Sharada.

“The Police Command received a distress call at about 8:30 am, reporting a problem at Fas Agro Sacks Company,” he said.

He explained that on receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer from Sharada lead a team to the scene and discovered it was a fighting between two staff of the company – Tukur Adamu, 32, and James Ismail, 32.

He said during the fight, Tukur Adamu fell down and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

” The incident shook the company and indeed the entire residents, and our officers worked tirelessly to identify and got the assailant, James Ismail arrested.

” As a result of the incident, thugs mobilized in large number, took advantage of the situation and started looting people’s property and attempted to set the company ablaze.

” We have so far arrested 13 thugs during the incident.

” This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

He said that the suspect would be thoroughly investigated and charged to court, assuring that justice would prevail.(www.naija247news.com).

