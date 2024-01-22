Plateau: Sacked PDP Assembly members move to resume plenary on Tuesday

Sixteen members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, recently ousted by the Court of Appeal, are set to resume their legislative duties on Tuesday, asserting their legitimacy as elected representatives.

Led by Ishaku Maren, the lawmaker from Bokkos State Constituency, they cite the Supreme Court’s judgment reinstating Governor Caleb Mutfwang as evidence of their unjust removal.

Maren emphasized the nullity of the Court of Appeal’s decision and urged the President and the Head of the Judicial system to intervene, while cautioning APC members against interfering with the Assembly.

In response, a former Majority leader, Na’anlong Daniel, stated they are yet to be communicated about the development.

