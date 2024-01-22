Menu
Ogun Woman arrested for throwing her 5-month-baby into the river

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old mother, Oluwabunmi Ajayi, for allegedly throwing her five-month-old baby, Imole Anifowose, into a river at Sagamu.

The woman allegedly dumped the baby in the river in what the police tagged premeditated drowning.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said the mother was arrested following an attempted murder case which occurred on Sunday, January 21, 2024, when a humanitarian saw the suspect dropping her little child into the River.

“The person who saw her dropping the child into the river raced to the river and rescued the baby from drowning,” the PPRO said.

“The baby was rushed to OOUTH for immediate medical attention, and examination, and was reported to have survived the trauma,” Odutola said.

She said the woman had been apprehended and was under observation to ascertain her mental health.

“Efforts have been made to contact relatives or the husband to hand over the baby in the hospital, for appropriate welfare,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).

