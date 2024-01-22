NSCDC uncovers illegal refinery in Niger state

Jan 22,2024.

Four suspects have been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, in connection with an illegal petroleum refinery and sale of adulterated petroleum in Sabon-Wuse, Tafa LGA of Niger state.

Spokesman of the command, Nasiru D. Abdullahi, said the oil refinery was discovered by the Anti-Vandal Squad of the command where dozens of drums of adulterated petroleum products were mixed and sold to vehicle owners.

The suspects have been identified as Abdullahi Musa (45) from Jigawa State, Hussein Sulaiman (25) from Nasarawa State, Murtala Mohammed (37) and Mohammed Sanusi (35) both from Kano State.

During interrogation, the suspects could not produce any license of operation. It was also stated that the state commandant of the corps in Niger State, Joachin Okafor, had directed a total war against all acts of vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

The statement read;

“Based on the available intelligence, our Antivandal Squad swung into action and four suspects operating an oil dump site were arrested. On the site, we met their production gadgets and materials used for mixing Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO).

“From the confessional statements volunteered by the suspects; they confirmed that they operated an oil dump site where LPFO popularly known as Black oil is being adulterated by mixing condemned oil, crude oil and premium motor spirit to finally produce LPFO.”

It was also gathered that on the day of the arrest, the suspects were in the process of mixing three drums of crude oil using a concrete container. Findings by the corps revealed that many innocent motorists had bought the adulterated petroleum which could cause damage to vehicle engines.(www.naija247news.com)

