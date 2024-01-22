Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Nigeria Army Rescue Kidnapped Victims in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Twelve kidnapped victims at the Zuma 1 area of Bwari Area Council on January 2 were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army

The joint security team on Saturday night rescued the victims from the hands of deadly armed bandits.

The FCT Police Command in a statement by SP Josephine Adeh said: “The operatives successfully rescued the victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna State at about 11:30 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

It will be recalled that suspected bandits on January 2 and 3 attacked the Zuma community in Bwari Area Council of the FCT injuring two policemen and kidnapping about 10 persons including a father, Mansoor Kadriyar and his six children, all girls.

During the attack, the victims quickly alerted a middle-aged man identified as Alhaji, who mobilised policemen to try and foil the kidnapping of the seven family members and others, but he was shot by the bandits.

Two policemen were injured before the bandits made away with the victims.

Subsequently, the bandits demanded a ransom of N60 million and killed the eldest daughter, Nabeeha, owing to the delay in paying the ransom and later increased the ransom to N100 million.

Another three persons had earlier been kidnapped by bandits in the Barangoni area and also in the Bwari area council after inflicting a gunshot injury on a vigilante during the incident.

According to the statement, “CP Haruna Garba appreciated the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun for the deployment of the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad, which has given an uplift to the existing security architecture of the FCT.

But, a counter-terrorism/insurgency expert privy to military operations, Zagazola Makama said: “The operation, which took place on January 20, was carried out by the Nigerian Army’s 197 Special Forces Battalion.

“Troops involved in the operation have provided a comprehensive account backed with pictorial evidence embedded with coordinate data of the rescue mission near Gurara Dam in Kachia LGA, which was based on intelligence received at 2200 hours (10 pm)

He said the troops swiftly responded and located 12 individuals — three adult females, two female children, and seven male children — who had been left by their captors.

“The army’s intervention was prompt and precise, with the military personnel dominating the area and ensuring the safety of the rescued parties.

“Furthermore, the report from the army indicates that the troops encountered an ambush by suspected bandits while returning with the rescued individuals.

“Despite the sudden attack, the soldiers managed to suppress the threat without incurring any casualty among both the rescue team and the victims.”

He said the army handed over the rescued abductees to the police for further reuniting them with their respective families.

An officer was quoted as saying: “We have all the pictorial evidence marked with coordinates to show the time and location of the rescue which we have shared.

“No doubt we are all serving one nation and our core mandate is safeguarding the citizens, but it is highly demoralizing for our troops to hear that in an operation in which they came under deadly ambush, someone will dismiss their efforts by claiming that it was an operation conducted by the police Anti-kidnapping squad in a joint effort with the army.

Handing over rescued victims of abduction to civil police cannot be described as a joint operation, for God’s sake.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
S&P Global Ratings Revises Outlook on Ecobank Nigeria to Negative
Next article
Lekki Deep Seaport Berths Largest Container Vessel on Nigerian Waters
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Man, Ademola Bags Life Sentence For segxwally Assaulting His 3 Female Children By Penetration

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 22,2024. An Ikeja segxwal Offences and Domestic Violence Court...

Kidnapping Increased After Tinubu Took Office Says Peter Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 22,2024. Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the...

Ogun Woman arrested for throwing her 5-month-baby into the river

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has arrested...

Singer Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man, Ademola Bags Life Sentence For segxwally Assaulting His 3 Female Children By Penetration

Law and Order 0
Jan 22,2024. An Ikeja segxwal Offences and Domestic Violence Court...

Kidnapping Increased After Tinubu Took Office Says Peter Obi

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 22,2024. Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the...

Ogun Woman arrested for throwing her 5-month-baby into the river

CrimeWatch 0
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has arrested...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com