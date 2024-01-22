Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA Uncover 5.6 million pills of Tramadol, arrest three in Kano operation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 5, 653,000 pills of tramadol 250mg and exol-5 from three suspects in Kano.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

While Nura Abdullahi, 38, and Tahir Muhammad Mukhtar, 42, were arrested at Bacharawa area of Kano with 5, 404,000 pills of tramadol 250mg on Sunday 14th January, Yusuf Umar, 50, was nabbed at Gadar Tamburawa area of the state the previous day Saturday 13th January with 249,000 tablets of exol-5 by NDLEA operatives.

In Lagos State, two suspects: Ali Abubakar and Murtala Sani, were arrested at Ojodu Berger area on Tuesday 16th January with 110kg of cannabis sativa while 69kgs of the same substance was recovered from the hideout of a fleeing suspect in Akerele, Surulere same day.

Also, not less than 2, 800 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup were recovered by NDLEA officers on Saturday 20th January during a raid operation at Aleita, Airport Road FCT, Abuja.

The suspected owner of the consignment, Jideofor Sochima is still at large.

While a total of 100, 510 pills of opioids were seized from a suspect, Ike Emmanuel, 35, on Thursday 18th January at Dan-Anacha village, Taraba State, NDLEA operatives in Abia State arrested 60-year-old Joseph Isiguzoro, as well as Emmanuel Eugene and Malachi Ndu in parts of Abia State with 34,200 pills of opioids.

Isiguzoro was equally found with monetary exhibit totalling N2,885,045 only.

While commending the officers and men of Tincan, MMIA, Abia, Taraba, Lagos, Kano and FCT Commands as well as the special units of the agency for the arrests and seizures of the past week, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) urged them and others across all formations of the agency to remain focused and resolute in pursuit of the corporate goal of winning the war against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CSO Vows To Retrieve Federal Govt’s Palliative Rice From NASS Members
Next article
Group Tackles Akpabio Over Attack On Past Akwa Ibom Leaders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC uncovers illegal refinery in Niger state

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 22,2024. Four suspects have been arrested by officials of...

Family Of Late National Flag Designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi Blame Oyo Govt For Delaying Burial Plan

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 22,2024. Family of the late designer of Nigeria’s national...

Ibadan Explosion: 90% of Victims Discharged, Says Governor Makinde

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 22,2024. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, said...

Doctors Applaud Tinubu for Appointing One of Them as Deputy Environment Minister

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 22,2024. President Bola Tinubu has been commended for appointing...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC uncovers illegal refinery in Niger state

Oil & Gas 0
Jan 22,2024. Four suspects have been arrested by officials of...

Family Of Late National Flag Designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi Blame Oyo Govt For Delaying Burial Plan

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 22,2024. Family of the late designer of Nigeria’s national...

Ibadan Explosion: 90% of Victims Discharged, Says Governor Makinde

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 22,2024. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com