Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Morocco Faces Delay in AFCON Last 16 Bid After 1-1 Draw with DR Congo

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Morocco will have to wait to clinch a place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after being held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa earning the Leopards a deserved draw.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Achraf Hakimi had given heavily-fancied Morocco an early lead in San-Pedro, in the south-western corner of Ivory Coast, and Cedric Bakambu missed a penalty for the Congolese before the interval.
But substitute Silas, of German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, swept home the equaliser on 76 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils.

Having beaten Tanzania 3-0 in their opening game, Morocco are on top of Group F with four points, with DR Congo on two points after starting by drawing 1-1 with Zambia.

Tanzania and Zambia were due to meet each other in Sunday’s other game, before 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco take on the Zambians in their last group outing on Wednesday with the aim of wrapping up a spot in the knockout stage.

The Atlas Lions beat DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in a play-off to qualify for the last World Cup, and they looked to be on course for a comfortable win here when they went in front inside six minutes.

Hakimi was left unmarked at a corner from the Moroccan left, and the Paris Saint-Germain full-back duly dispatched a sidefoot volley low into the net.

The Leopards were awarded a penalty late in the first half for a Selim Amallah handball following a VAR check, but Galatasaray forward Bakambu’s kick hit the post and went wide.

Nevertheless, they remained a threat on the break in the second half and two substitutes combined as they drew level inside the final quarter of an hour.

Meschack Elia cut the ball back from the right side of the box for fellow substitute Silas to score, as DR Congo came from behind to draw for the second game in a row.
Morocco, chasing just a second AFCON title and a first since 1976, still know they will top the group by beating 2012 champions Zambia next.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IPOB Leader’s Case: Family Decries Supreme Court’s Non-Release Of CTC
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IPOB Leader’s Case: Family Decries Supreme Court’s Non-Release Of CTC

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The family of the leader of the Indigenous People...

I Raised Alarm About Rising Insecurity In FCT, Abuja, But Was Told It’s Exaggerated – Senator Kingibe

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senator Ireti Kingibe said her earlier alarm about insecurity...

F.C.T insecurity: Wike summoned

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senator Ireti Kingibe declares that the Senate intends to...

I am willing to with opposition parties in my administration – Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru

Naija247news Naija247news -
"Governor Nwifuru Clarifies Stance, Affirms Willingness to Work with...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IPOB Leader’s Case: Family Decries Supreme Court’s Non-Release Of CTC

South East 0
The family of the leader of the Indigenous People...

I Raised Alarm About Rising Insecurity In FCT, Abuja, But Was Told It’s Exaggerated – Senator Kingibe

North Central 0
Senator Ireti Kingibe said her earlier alarm about insecurity...

F.C.T insecurity: Wike summoned

North Central 0
Senator Ireti Kingibe declares that the Senate intends to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com