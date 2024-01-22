Menu
Law and Order

Man, Ademola Bags Life Sentence For segxwally Assaulting His 3 Female Children By Penetration

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 22,2024.

An Ikeja segxwal Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday sentenced a man, Ademola Oladimeji to life imprisonment for segxwally assaulting his three children.

The children were aged 5, 7 and 9. Delivering judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye, held that the evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses were believable and truthful. Soladoye, however, said that their evidence established the offence of segxwal assault by penetration and not defilement.

According to her, the evidence of the three survivors was corroborated by the investigative police officer and their mother.

He said: “Upon careful review of the evidence before the court, the children did not say their father inserted his penis into their ‘bum bum’, they only said he touched their ‘bum bum’.

“I observed the three of them. They did not lie about their father, they did not say he used his penis, he only used his fingers.

“The children gave unshaken testimonies on how their father fiddled with their innocence multiple times by inserting his fingers into their honeypots.

“The wife of the defendant, in her testimony said the children complained of pain in their private and she was informed at the Mirabel Medical Centre that the children had been segxwally assaulted.”

The judge added that the defendant was desperate to distance himself from the allegation by denying the offences.

According to her: “To the mind of this court, I do not believe his narration though he denied fiddling his daughters but his testimony did not add up.

“His narration shows how desperate he is to get out of the charge against his children.

“The court holds that there was penetration as oral and documentary evidence before the court pointed to the fact that defendant messed around with the purity of his three children.”

Soladoye said the conduct of the defendant was despicable, morally corrupt incestuous and against the order of nature. The judge, who said the prosecution failed to establish the three-count bordering on defilement, thereafter changed it to segxwal assault by penetration and convicted him on each of the counts.

She also convicted Oladimeji of the fourth count charge of segxwal assault by penetration and sentenced him to life imprisonment on each count. The sentence, the judge held, would run concurrently.

Soladoye said that the name of the convict is registered in the Lagos State segxwal Offences Register. The state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke called five witnesses in proof of its case while the convict testified as a sole witness.(www.naija247news.com)

