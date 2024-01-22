Lekki Deep Seaport Berths Largest Container Vessel on Nigerian Waters

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has elevated trade facilitation by welcoming the largest container carrier to sail on Nigerian territorial waters at the Lekki Deep Seaport on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The vessel, named “Maersk Edirne,” boasts an impressive length overall of 367 meters, a breadth of 48.2 meters, a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 142,131 metric tonnes, and a Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) of 147,340 metric tonnes. Navigated to safety by the skilled and well-equipped pilots of the NPA, the vessel carried a total cargo of 3,376 onboard.

This accomplishment aligns with the commitments made by Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority, during the signing of the Presidential/Ministerial Performance Bond in December 2023. Koko stated, “the Authority under my watch is poised to provide the leadership and technical guidance required to maximize the potentials inherent in our marine and blue economy.”

In response to this significant achievement, Bello Koko praised the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, for consistently supporting and endorsing the Authority’s initiatives and investments in employee upskilling and equipment renewal, facilitating the seamless realization of this milestone.

Prior to this event, the largest commercial vessels navigating Nigerian waters were “MV Stadelhorn” and “MSC Maureen” at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes, respectively. Therefore, the berthing of a 367-meter ship at Lekki Deep Seaport marks a substantial leap forward in maritime capabilities.

This accomplishment reinforces the Lekki Deep Seaport’s commitment to surpassing stakeholders’ expectations, showcasing its readiness through pioneering full automation and facilitating transhipment.

