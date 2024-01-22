Menu
Lagos govt. seal Katangua, Oke Afa markets over gross environmental sanitation violations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government on Sunday, January 21, sealed up Katangua market in Abule Egba, as well as Oke Afa market, Isolo over gross environmental sanitation violations.

This disclosure is contained in a post by the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Tunde Ajayi, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ajayi disclosed that the closure of the markets was carried out by the officials of the Monitoring and Compliance team of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Ajayi in his post said: “Katangua market sealed today 21st January, 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.

“Oke Afa market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today 21st January, 2024 by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
