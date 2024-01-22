Jubilations as Mr Ibu gets discharged from hospital, returns home

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu melts the hearts of many as his junior colleague, Ken Erics shares an update on his recovery following his discharge from the hospital.

After spending months in the hospital, the actor, who is still on the path to recovery after his amputation, returns home following his discharge.

Ken Erics took to his Instagram page to share a video of his visit to the veteran actor, expressing his respect.

In the caption, he mentioned that the purpose of the video was to bring joy to the actor’s fans and admirers who have since been longing for an update on his health status.

“Happy Sunday Lovelies ❤️😁. Something to brighten your day,” he captioned the video.(www.naija247news.com).

