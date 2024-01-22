Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Jubilations as Mr Ibu gets discharged from hospital, returns home

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu melts the hearts of many as his junior colleague, Ken Erics shares an update on his recovery following his discharge from the hospital.

After spending months in the hospital, the actor, who is still on the path to recovery after his amputation, returns home following his discharge.

Ken Erics took to his Instagram page to share a video of his visit to the veteran actor, expressing his respect.

In the caption, he mentioned that the purpose of the video was to bring joy to the actor’s fans and admirers who have since been longing for an update on his health status.

“Happy Sunday Lovelies ❤️😁. Something to brighten your day,” he captioned the video.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Nullifies N800bn Rivers Budget, Bars Fubara From ‘Frustrating Legislature’
Next article
Gas exporting group sees tight global LNG markets until 2026
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gas exporting group sees tight global LNG markets until 2026

News Wire News Wire -
PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Gas...

Court Nullifies N800bn Rivers Budget, Bars Fubara From ‘Frustrating Legislature’

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Suspected cultists kill three in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed in a...

Yahoo boy arrested after attempting to use his girlfriend for ritual

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An internet fraudster identified as Ifeanyi...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gas exporting group sees tight global LNG markets until 2026

Oil Markets 0
PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Gas...

Court Nullifies N800bn Rivers Budget, Bars Fubara From ‘Frustrating Legislature’

South South 0
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Suspected cultists kill three in Edo

Security News 0
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed in a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com