Fin-tech

Interswitch and OPay Forge Strategic Alliance to Transform Digital Payments in Nigeria

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Interswitch encourages both customers and merchants to embrace a transformative feature designed for convenience, security, and flexibility. The company, dedicated to continuous innovation, collaborates with OPay through its Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG) to introduce seamless direct payments for goods and services on merchants’ websites using the OPay Wallet balance.

This strategic alliance aims to redefine the digital payment experience, providing users with a secure and frictionless payment solution. OPay becomes part of the checkout payment options on the Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG), enhancing convenience alongside existing methods like Card, Quickteller, Transfer, QR, and USSD.

Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director of Digital Commerce & Merchant Acquiring at Interswitch, highlights the significance of this partnership in advancing digital payments in the country. He emphasizes Interswitch’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and dynamic digital payment ecosystem.

Elizabeth, Vice-President of App and Cards at OPay, expresses confidence in the partnership and the “Pay with Opay” solution, ensuring faster and secure transactions. This closed-looped solution enhances success rates and network uptime.

Interswitch urges customers and merchants to embrace this transformative feature for its convenience, security, and flexibility. The company’s commitment to continuous innovation is underscored by OPay’s recent recognition at the TechConnect 3.0 event.

This alliance reflects Interswitch Group’s strong commitment to driving payment ecosystem collaboration and championing advancements in financial transactions. The group remains dedicated to delivering leading-edge payment solutions, setting new standards in the dynamic realm of digital payments.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

