Interswitch and OPay Forge Strategic Alliance to Transform Digital Payments in Nigeria

Interswitch encourages both customers and merchants to embrace a transformative feature designed for convenience, security, and flexibility. The company, dedicated to continuous innovation, collaborates with OPay through its Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG) to introduce seamless direct payments for goods and services on merchants’ websites using the OPay Wallet balance.

This strategic alliance aims to redefine the digital payment experience, providing users with a secure and frictionless payment solution. OPay becomes part of the checkout payment options on the Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG), enhancing convenience alongside existing methods like Card, Quickteller, Transfer, QR, and USSD.

Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director of Digital Commerce & Merchant Acquiring at Interswitch, highlights the significance of this partnership in advancing digital payments in the country. He emphasizes Interswitch’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and dynamic digital payment ecosystem.

Elizabeth, Vice-President of App and Cards at OPay, expresses confidence in the partnership and the “Pay with Opay” solution, ensuring faster and secure transactions. This closed-looped solution enhances success rates and network uptime.

Interswitch urges customers and merchants to embrace this transformative feature for its convenience, security, and flexibility. The company’s commitment to continuous innovation is underscored by OPay’s recent recognition at the TechConnect 3.0 event.

This alliance reflects Interswitch Group’s strong commitment to driving payment ecosystem collaboration and championing advancements in financial transactions. The group remains dedicated to delivering leading-edge payment solutions, setting new standards in the dynamic realm of digital payments.

