Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

IGP Egbetokun Presents N2bn To Deceased Cops’ Families In Abuja

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has presented cheques worth N2.08bn to the families of police officers who died in active serving in the last five years.
ADVERTISEMENT
He doled out the cheques to 785 beneficiaries at the Force Headquarters in Abuja under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme package of the Nigerian Police Force.
The Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
“The Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Insurance Office, has been able to settle a total number of Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Three (2,533) insurance claims of deceased Police personnel amounting to Six Billion, Thirteen Million, Forty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Naira, Fifty-One Kobo (N6,013,043,326.51k) between June 2023 to date,” the statement read.
“The Inspector General of Police extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for making police welfare a priority of his administration and by ensuring the judicious release of premium for deceased officers of the Nigeria Police Force. He similarly emphasized the commitment of his administration to sustaining efforts at ensuring that insurance payments and other welfare benefits are promptly disbursed to beneficiaries.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SERAP, 20 Others Sue Akpabio, Abbas For Increasing Own Budget
Next article
Torres Treble Fires Barca To Vital Win At Betis
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ghana’s Coach Hughton Hopeful Of Avoiding Another Early AFCON Exit

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Ghana head into Monday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations...

Torres Treble Fires Barca To Vital Win At Betis

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Ferran Torres hit a hat-trick to inspire Barcelona to...

SERAP, 20 Others Sue Akpabio, Abbas For Increasing Own Budget

News Wire News Wire -
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 20...

ACF Kicks Against Planned Relocation Of CBN Departments, FAAN From Abuja To Lagos

NAN NAN -
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has kicked against the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ghana’s Coach Hughton Hopeful Of Avoiding Another Early AFCON Exit

AFCON 0
Ghana head into Monday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations...

Torres Treble Fires Barca To Vital Win At Betis

FootBall 0
Ferran Torres hit a hat-trick to inspire Barcelona to...

SERAP, 20 Others Sue Akpabio, Abbas For Increasing Own Budget

Cases & Trials 0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 20...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com