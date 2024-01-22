IGP Egbetokun Presents N2bn To Deceased Cops’ Families In Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has presented cheques worth N2.08bn to the families of police officers who died in active serving in the last five years.

He doled out the cheques to 785 beneficiaries at the Force Headquarters in Abuja under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme package of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“The Nigeria Police Force, through the Force Insurance Office, has been able to settle a total number of Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Three (2,533) insurance claims of deceased Police personnel amounting to Six Billion, Thirteen Million, Forty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Naira, Fifty-One Kobo (N6,013,043,326.51k) between June 2023 to date,” the statement read.

“The Inspector General of Police extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for making police welfare a priority of his administration and by ensuring the judicious release of premium for deceased officers of the Nigeria Police Force. He similarly emphasized the commitment of his administration to sustaining efforts at ensuring that insurance payments and other welfare benefits are promptly disbursed to beneficiaries.”

