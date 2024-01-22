Menu
Politics & Govt News

Ibadan Explosion: 90% of Victims Discharged, Says Governor Makinde

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 22,2024.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, said 90 per cent of victims of last Tuesday explosion have been discharged from various hospitals.

He noted that the medical team of the Emergency Operations Centre and the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, were at two of the hospitals attending to victims, on Saturday.

The governor stated this in an update on the incident, which was released on Sunday, noting that the death toll so far still stood at five.

Governor Makinde added that a clinical psychologist has begun counselling for victims of the incident at the Emergency Operations Centre located at the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Bodija, Ibadan.

While commending security agencies in the state for maintaining law and order around Bodija, the location of the blast, he stated that “security agencies are still investigating the incident and an update on their investigation will be publicised.

He equally lauded the residents of the area for complying with the directives from the security agents, saying, “our administration remains committed to supporting all victims of this unfortunate incident and ensuring that everyone responsible is brought to book.”

According to him, “I commend our security agencies in Oyo State who have been maintaining law and order in around Bodija this week as well as residents who have been complying with directives from these officers.

Yesterday, the medical team at the Emergency Operations Centre in company of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, visited two of the hospitals where victims from the incident were taken and over 90 per cent of the victims have been discharged.

“The death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons.

“The clinical psychologist has commenced counselling for victims of the incident at the Emergency Operations Centre in Ibadan.”

Governor Makinde added that search and rescue operations have ended at the Dejo Oyelese Close site of the explosion and that recovery efforts have begun.

He appreciated the Nigerian Society of Engineers, who according to him, have begun carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the blast.

This was as he expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to support Oyo State.

“The operations at Ground Zero have moved from search and rescue to recovery.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Society of Engineers who have been carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the explosion; 13 houses within 50 metres radius of the blast site, 40 houses at 100 metres radius; 122 houses at 200 metres radius and 53 houses within a 250 metres radius.

“We are also grateful to my brother, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to support us, and for the assistance offered by the team led by Engineer Olatunde Akinsanya, the Director of Operations.

“Please contact the Emergency Operations Centre on 07049948057 or 08147672009 for any issues related to the Bodija Incident.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor

