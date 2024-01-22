Hyundai Motor Sweeps Six Accolades at 2023 Good Design Awards

… N Vision 74 Achieves Global Design Grand Slam

Hyundai Motor Company has once again demonstrated its prowess in innovative design by clinching six top honors at the 2023 GOOD DESIGN Awards in the U.S. The awards spanned across the Transportation and Interactive Media categories, with notable recognition for N Vision 74, IONIQ 6, Grandeur (Azera), Kona, ‘Seon’ connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), and ‘Hyundai Sans UI,’ the exclusive mobility font. Notably, N Vision 74 secured a global design grand slam by adding the GOOD DESIGN Award to its previous accolades from iF, IDEA, and Red Dot.

SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment from the GOOD DESIGN Awards, emphasizing the dedication of the visionary design team. He highlighted the competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity on a global scale.

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are a collaborative effort between The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban Studies. The awards recognize outstanding works across various categories for Fortune 500 and global leading companies annually.

Hyundai Motor secured four products, including N Vision 74, IONIQ 6, Azera, and Kona, in the Transportation category. The N Vision 74, a high-performance hydrogen hybrid ‘rolling lab,’ achieved a grand slam by winning all major global design awards.

N Vision 74 is part of Hyundai Motor’s heritage communication initiatives, inspired by the bold spirit of the first independently developed Korean sports car prototype, the ‘Pony Coupe Concept,’ unveiled in 1974.

IONIQ 6 stood out for its sleek exterior and stylish interior design, boasting the highest aerodynamic coefficient (Cd) of 0.21 among all Hyundai Motor vehicles. Grandeur impressed with advanced design reinterpreting heritage models, while Kona featured a future-oriented image unique to electric vehicles.

Hyundai also received awards in the Interactive Media category for ‘Seon,’ connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), and ‘Hyundai Sans UI,’ the mobility-exclusive font.

‘Seon’ is a new design theme for the next-generation integrated infotainment system, offering a differentiated graphic design with linear elements conveying familiarity. ‘Hyundai Sans UI’ is the first mobility-exclusive font, contributing to the completeness of the infotainment system with consistent legibility in any external environment.

Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President and Head of Infotainment Development Center, emphasized that the award-winning features prioritize the needs and satisfaction of Hyundai’s valued customers, providing an intuitive and attractive design for an enhanced overall experience.

