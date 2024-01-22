Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Hyundai Motor Sweeps Six Accolades at 2023 Good Design Awards

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

… N Vision 74 Achieves Global Design Grand Slam

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hyundai Motor Company has once again demonstrated its prowess in innovative design by clinching six top honors at the 2023 GOOD DESIGN Awards in the U.S. The awards spanned across the Transportation and Interactive Media categories, with notable recognition for N Vision 74, IONIQ 6, Grandeur (Azera), Kona, ‘Seon’ connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), and ‘Hyundai Sans UI,’ the exclusive mobility font. Notably, N Vision 74 secured a global design grand slam by adding the GOOD DESIGN Award to its previous accolades from iF, IDEA, and Red Dot.

SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment from the GOOD DESIGN Awards, emphasizing the dedication of the visionary design team. He highlighted the competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity on a global scale.

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are a collaborative effort between The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban Studies. The awards recognize outstanding works across various categories for Fortune 500 and global leading companies annually.

Hyundai Motor secured four products, including N Vision 74, IONIQ 6, Azera, and Kona, in the Transportation category. The N Vision 74, a high-performance hydrogen hybrid ‘rolling lab,’ achieved a grand slam by winning all major global design awards.

N Vision 74 is part of Hyundai Motor’s heritage communication initiatives, inspired by the bold spirit of the first independently developed Korean sports car prototype, the ‘Pony Coupe Concept,’ unveiled in 1974.

IONIQ 6 stood out for its sleek exterior and stylish interior design, boasting the highest aerodynamic coefficient (Cd) of 0.21 among all Hyundai Motor vehicles. Grandeur impressed with advanced design reinterpreting heritage models, while Kona featured a future-oriented image unique to electric vehicles.

Hyundai also received awards in the Interactive Media category for ‘Seon,’ connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), and ‘Hyundai Sans UI,’ the mobility-exclusive font.

‘Seon’ is a new design theme for the next-generation integrated infotainment system, offering a differentiated graphic design with linear elements conveying familiarity. ‘Hyundai Sans UI’ is the first mobility-exclusive font, contributing to the completeness of the infotainment system with consistent legibility in any external environment.

Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President and Head of Infotainment Development Center, emphasized that the award-winning features prioritize the needs and satisfaction of Hyundai’s valued customers, providing an intuitive and attractive design for an enhanced overall experience.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Maximizing AI’s Impact in 2024
Next article
Putin’s Many Dilemma And the Future of Russia
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

South-South Governors Advocate Seaport Decentralization and Regional Collaboration

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Governors of the South-south geopolitical zone, represented by...

China, India, helps weakens Western’s Sanctions on Russia

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
After nearly two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine,...

3 men docked for allegedly tampering with human corpse

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ibadan, Jan. 22, 2024 Three men on Monday appeared in...

My father didn’t want me to be an actor – Chidi Mokeme

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme, has revealed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South-South Governors Advocate Seaport Decentralization and Regional Collaboration

South South 0
The Governors of the South-south geopolitical zone, represented by...

China, India, helps weakens Western’s Sanctions on Russia

Geopolitics 0
After nearly two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine,...

3 men docked for allegedly tampering with human corpse

Law and Order 0
Ibadan, Jan. 22, 2024 Three men on Monday appeared in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com