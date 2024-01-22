GTCO Plc Headlines Sponsorship of the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

January 22, 2024.

All is set for the 120th edition of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament sponsored by Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO). The expanded four-week long polo series will be held at the prestigious Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, from January 23rd to February 18th, 2024.

The Lagos Polo Club has consistently played host to some of the sport’s finest players from around the world, alongside their equine athletes. Last year saw a repeat of one of the oldest rivalries in the competition’s history, as Leighton Kings put on a top-class performance to reclaim the coveted Majekodunmi Cup with a win over Lintex Intercontra in a well-matched contest. This year, the Tournament will feature a total of 39 teams competing in 4 major league cups including Silver Cup, Low Cup, Open Cup, and Majekodunmi Cup amongst other cup categories. The 2024 Lagos International Polo Tournament offers fans of polo an elevated sporting showpiece lined with music performances by major Nigerian artists and will be streamed live for its online audience.

Commenting on GTCO Plc’s role as main sponsors of the Lagos International Polo Tournament over the years, Mr Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our continuing support of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering great experiences, particularly in celebrating the heritage and tradition of the ‘Sport of Kings’. Our partnership with the Lagos Polo Club has been rewarding, bringing increased exposure to the sport of polo in Nigeria and contributing to the remarkable stories of sportsmanship being told across Africa.”

GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Funds Management, and Pension Fund Administration. Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities has earned it many prestigious awards over the years.

In 2023, Guaranty Trust Bank was recognized as Nigeria’s Best Bank and Best Bank in CSR at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, Best Banking Group in Nigeria by World Finance, and Best Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance. GTCO’s Guaranty Trust Bank is featured in the Top 1000 Banks in the World and Top 100 Banks in Africa rankings by The Banker.(www.naija247news.com).

