Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Gas exporting group sees tight global LNG markets until 2026

By: News Wire

Date:

PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) – The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) sees tight global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets until 2026 as demand rises 1.5% this year and by up to 22% through 2050, the group’s secretary general, Mohamed Hamel, said on Monday at a conference in Trinidad and Tobago.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The GECF represents natural gas exporters including Qatar, Russia and Trinidad and Tobago. Its members hold more than two-thirds of the world’s gas supplies, according to its website.

In its annual report, the GECF last year warned about record high and volatile gas spot prices in Europe and Asia, and said energy security concerns were taking precedence over climate change mitigation goals, with policymakers focusing on meeting the energy needs of their people.

At the conference on Monday, BP’s (BP.L), opens new tab senior vice president for gas growth, Oksana Dembitska, warned about overly high LNG prices and said they have caused demand destruction, especially in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a seven-fold increase in prices.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, BP expects that Europe will continue to be a key destination for LNG for at least another 20 years, which is supporting supply agreements, Dembitska said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Jubilations as Mr Ibu gets discharged from hospital, returns home
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Jubilations as Mr Ibu gets discharged from hospital, returns home

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu melts the...

Court Nullifies N800bn Rivers Budget, Bars Fubara From ‘Frustrating Legislature’

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Suspected cultists kill three in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed in a...

Yahoo boy arrested after attempting to use his girlfriend for ritual

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An internet fraudster identified as Ifeanyi...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Jubilations as Mr Ibu gets discharged from hospital, returns home

Entertainment 0
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu melts the...

Court Nullifies N800bn Rivers Budget, Bars Fubara From ‘Frustrating Legislature’

South South 0
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Suspected cultists kill three in Edo

Security News 0
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed in a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com