Fire breaks out in 14-storey Mandilas building in Lagos Island

January 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fire outbreak has been reported at the a popular 10-storey Mandilas building on Broad Street, Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The fire outbreak was confirmed by a post by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire which originated on the first floor of the Mandilas building has now escalated the fourth floor as at the time of the report.

Emergency responders from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations are currently at the scene to curb further escalation and put the situation under control.

Although the source and cause of the fire is yet to be made public, fire fighter are reported to be battling to put it off. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...