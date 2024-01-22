Family Of Late National Flag Designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi Blame Oyo Govt For Delaying Burial Plan

Jan 22,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Family of the late designer of Nigeria’s national flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, has blamed the Oyo State Government for delaying the burial plans of the elder statesman.

The Herald reports that Pa Akinkunmi died on August 26, 2023. He was 84 years old.

The Oyo Government reportedly promised to give him a state burial but this is yet to happen.

It was gathered that there were some disagreement on the proposed date of burial. The family had fixed December 7 and 8, 2023 for the statesman.

A source blamed the disagreement on “lack of proper consultation between the family and the government.”

The source noted that the Oyo State House of Assembly later met with the family, promising to communicate an agreement on a new burial date.

According to Akinwunmi Akinkunmi, who is the spokesperson of the bereaved family, they “are running out of patience due to lack of communication and uncertainty surrounding the burial arrangements.”

A family source demanded clarity on the commitments made by the government to enable them determine whether to proceed with their own burial plans for late Pa Akinkunmi.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...