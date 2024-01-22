Menu
Disclosing Body Of Corps Member Found In Ogun Bush

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of an unidentified National Youth Service Corps member dumped in a bush in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Omotola Odutola, the command said the corpse of the corps member was discovered in a bush on Sunday in the Kadesh area of Ogijo after the residents reported the case at the police division in the area.

Ms Odutola said, “The eyewitnesses that raised a loud shout became curious to find a “keke” plying a route not meant for tricycles. Before the eyewitnesses could properly investigate their suspicion, a lifeless body was discovered. The culprits defeating the villagers were a step ahead and disappeared without trace despite the efforts of the concerned citizens to catch up with the culprits.’’

Ms Odutola disclosed that the Ogijo Division dispatched investigators to the area and found the body of a young male adult, estimated to be approximately 24 years old, whose remains were later deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Mortuary in Sagamu.

She stated, “No one has reported a missing person fitting the description, and no family member has come forward to file a complaint of a missing person. In the meantime, the police have launched an active investigation to identify the culprits behind this heinous act.’’. (www.naija247news.com).

