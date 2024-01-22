Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Apple Settles $12.3 Million Fine with Russia

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Acknowledging App Store Abuse Allegations
Apple has settled a Rbs1.18bn ($12.3mn) fine with Russia’s state budget following a Moscow court’s verdict that the tech giant abused its dominant market position through the App Store. Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog, FAS, confirmed the payment, a result of a November ruling that found Apple preventing app developers from informing customers about alternative payment methods outside the App Store.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This payment directly contributes to the Russian budget, providing financial support to President Vladimir Putin’s government amidst heightened defense spending for the war in Ukraine. The conflict between Apple and Russia’s competition regulator predates the invasion in February 2022, and this isn’t the first fine Apple has paid in this regard. A year earlier, the company paid a Rbs906mn ($10.1mn) fine for a different antimonopoly law violation.

To pay fines imposed by the Russian government, U.S. companies, including Apple, must seek permission from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the body enforcing trade controls. Both Apple and the U.S. Treasury have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The story notes that western sanctions led several tech companies, including Intel, Samsung, and IBM, to suspend business in Russia. While Apple ceased physical product sales in 2022, its App Store and some subscription services remain active. However, the company has removed apps from Russian propaganda outlets and sanctioned Russian banks from its mobile store.

Despite challenges, Russians continue to access iPhones through third countries, with many banks creating disguised app versions under innocuous names. Apple’s efforts to remove sanctioned developers have prompted this workaround. The iPhone 15, for example, is available in Russia through various channels at mark-ups compared to the U.S. price.

The App Store’s policies have faced scrutiny globally, with a U.S. federal court finding rules preventing developers from steering customers outside their apps. Apple recently adjusted its rules in the U.S. to comply. Additionally, new EU legislation is compelling the company to allow “sideloading,” enabling iPhone users to download apps from sources other than the App Store.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Beat Guinea-Bissau, Qualify For Round Of 16
Next article
AfD’s Embrace of Brexit as a ‘Model for Germany’ Raises Alarming Concerns”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AfD’s Embrace of Brexit as a ‘Model for Germany’ Raises Alarming Concerns”

News Wire News Wire -
In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Alice...

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Beat Guinea-Bissau, Qualify For Round Of 16

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Super Eagles beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the last match...

GTCO Plc Headlines Sponsorship of the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. All is set for the 120th...

AfDB Launches USD 2 Billion 3-Year Social Global Benchmark

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, January 22, 2024 — The African...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfD’s Embrace of Brexit as a ‘Model for Germany’ Raises Alarming Concerns”

Globalism 0
In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Alice...

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Beat Guinea-Bissau, Qualify For Round Of 16

AFCON 0
Super Eagles beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the last match...

GTCO Plc Headlines Sponsorship of the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Sports 0
January 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. All is set for the 120th...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com