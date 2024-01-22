In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, asserted that Brexit serves as a “model for Germany.” This proclamation comes at a time when AfD’s popularity is on the rise, reaching 22% in polls despite being designated partially extremist and facing significant public protests.

Weidel, leading the party since 2022, enthusiastically endorsed Brexit, deeming it “dead right” and suggesting that Germany could follow suit by holding a copycat-style referendum on EU membership if AfD comes to power. This perspective is concerning, as it reflects a desire to undermine the European Union, a system that, despite its imperfections, has been crucial in fostering unity and collaboration among member states.

The AfD’s call for EU reform, citing a perceived “democratic deficit” and advocating for limitations on the powers of the European Commission, raises questions about the party’s commitment to the principles of cooperation and solidarity that underpin the EU. Weidel’s warning that if reform is unsuccessful, a German exit from the EU, termed ‘Dexit,’ could be pursued through a referendum, echoes a divisive and isolationist approach.

The surge in AfD’s popularity aligns with widespread protests against far-right ideologies in Germany. The party’s involvement in talks with the Austrian far-right on ‘remigration,’ a controversial plan to forcibly remove millions, has triggered public outcry, with 1.4 million reportedly participating in demonstrations.

Weidel’s stance on Ukrainian refugees, suggesting they “have to go home” after the war, is not only insensitive but also contradicts Germany’s past generosity in welcoming asylum seekers. This raises concerns about the party’s approach to humanitarian issues and its alignment with far-right ideologies.

While AfD is expected to win elections in eastern Germany, the prospect of the party entering government remains uncertain until at least 2029. However, the party leader insists that AfD’s role in government is “inevitable,” adding a layer of uncertainty and apprehension about the future political landscape in Germany.

In light of these developments, it is crucial for German citizens and the international community to critically evaluate AfD’s positions and the potential consequences of embracing Brexit as a model. Upholding the values of cooperation, inclusivity, and shared responsibility should be prioritized over divisive and isolationist agendas.

