3 men docked for allegedly tampering with human corpse

Ibadan, Jan. 22, 2024

Three men on Monday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for alleged cutting off some flesh from a human corpse buried in their area.

The defendants, a tailor, Tunde Adelakun, 32, Oluwasegun Akinlolu, 23, both of Omi-Adio and a herbalist, Saheed Oloyede, 54, resident of Bakatari along Ibadan/ Abeokuta expressway.

The police charged the trio on two counts of conspiracy and causing indignity to corpse.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. M. Olagbenro, granted the defendants bail in N200,000, each with one surety

Olagbenro, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Feb. 29, for hearing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the offences.

Adegbite said Adelakun, Oloyede and Akinlolu, without lawful justification, were alleged to have improperly tampered with the corpse.

He said Adelakun and Akinlolu on Jan. 10, at about 5: 45 p.m. on their way to Omi-Adio were arrested with a human flesh onward to the herbalist’s house at Bakatari, after allegedly exhuming a dead body.

Adegbite said the offence contravened section 242 (1)(b) and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that if the defendants are found guilty of the offences, they are liable to two years imprisonment. (www.naija247news.com)

