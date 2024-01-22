Menu
Law and Order

3 men docked for allegedly tampering with human corpse

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ibadan, Jan. 22, 2024

Three men on Monday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for alleged cutting off some flesh from a human corpse buried in their area.

The defendants, a tailor, Tunde Adelakun, 32, Oluwasegun Akinlolu, 23, both of Omi-Adio and a herbalist, Saheed Oloyede, 54, resident of Bakatari along Ibadan/ Abeokuta expressway.

The police charged the trio on two counts of conspiracy and causing indignity to corpse.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. M. Olagbenro, granted the defendants bail in N200,000, each with one surety

Olagbenro, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Feb. 29, for hearing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the offences.

Adegbite said Adelakun, Oloyede and Akinlolu, without lawful justification, were alleged to have improperly tampered with the corpse.

He said Adelakun and Akinlolu on Jan. 10, at about 5: 45 p.m. on their way to Omi-Adio were arrested with a human flesh onward to the herbalist’s house at Bakatari, after allegedly exhuming a dead body.

Adegbite said the offence contravened section 242 (1)(b) and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that if the defendants are found guilty of the offences, they are liable to two years imprisonment. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor: Shaping Financial Narratives with Precision Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor --- **Overview:** Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. -- Professional Journey: Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. --- Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. --- **Contributions:** As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. --- Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. --- **Innovation and Adaptability:** In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. --- **Awards and Recognition:** Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. --- **Vision for the Future:** Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. --- Connect with Peter Okafor: LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) --- In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

