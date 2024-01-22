2024 Outlook: Nigeria Banks Stand Firm Amid Macroeconomic Pressures

In the face of persistent macroeconomic challenges, the Nigerian banking sector stands resilient, leveraging positive net open positions and robust earnings to mitigate the adverse effects of currency movements. S&P Global Ratings acknowledges this strength but cautions that smaller banks could face regulatory breaches.

Key Points:

Foreign Currency Challenges: The scarcity of U.S. dollars, coupled with disparities between official and unofficial exchange rates, continues to pose challenges. The naira’s depreciation to NGN900/$1 in the official market and over NGN1100/$1 in the unofficial market raises concerns.

Asset Quality Pressures: High inflation and interest rates contribute to ongoing pressures on asset quality. The credit loss ratio is estimated to be 3.5% in 2023, moderating to about 2.0% in 2024. The depreciation of the naira inflates gross loans but keeps the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio below the 5.0% regulatory limit.

Foreign Currency-Denominated Loans: Foreign currency-denominated loans are expected to average 55% of system loans in 2023, reflecting a shift from approximately 30% before June 2023.

Economic Growth Outlook: Despite challenges, the Nigerian economy is projected to grow moderately at 3.3% in 2023, driven by non-oil sectors. GDP is forecasted to average annual growth of 3.5% from 2024 to 2026.

Oil Production Challenges: Oil production is expected to remain below the OPEC quota in 2024, impacting export receipts and international reserves. Fiscal constraints, inflation, and high import costs contribute to economic constraints.

Credit Expansion and Leverage: The banking sector anticipates credit expansion due to currency depreciation, with loan growth averaging nearly 14% in 2024-2025. Household and corporate leverage metrics remain low.

Resilience and Profitability: Top-tier banks, comprising 70% of the sector’s assets, demonstrate resilience and profitability. A technology-led business model, digital channel adoption, and efficiency contribute to their success.

Capital Adequacy and Risk: While capitalization for top-tier banks strengthened post-naira depreciation, concerns persist. The potential breach of single obligor limits for some banks and reduced capital adequacy ratios pose risks.

External Asset Position: Nigerian banks increased foreign assets by 25% in 2022, with expectations of external liabilities doubling and external assets growing by nearly 10% in 2023. The financial sector remains vulnerable to investor sentiment amid U.S. dollar scarcity.

Outlook and Ratings: A stable outlook is maintained for most rated banks, reflecting sovereign ratings. Stand-alone credit profiles are assessed higher than the sovereign’s creditworthiness. Financial institutions are not rated above global and national scale sovereign ratings.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s banking sector faces multifaceted challenges, yet strategic measures, technological advancements, and a focus on resilience contribute to its ongoing stability. The sector remains watchful of economic shifts, emphasizing adaptability and innovation in navigating the complex financial landscape.

