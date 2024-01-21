Menu
US flag flown over Capitol in honour of slain Nigerian singer, Zuwa

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

The US government has shown deepest concern and honour to the family of former Nigerian lawmaker Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, whose son, Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma was shot dead by unknown gunman recently by flying the flag of the United States of America over the Capitol on July 12, 2024.

The Congress of the United States through Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, also sent a condolence letter to the family, captioned, ‘To the family of Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma.’

The letter reads: “I’m saddened to hear about the recent passing of your loved one, Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma. No one can prepare you for times like this, but you can take comfort in knowing that he is now resting in the arms of the Lord. When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us. May you take comfort in knowing that you have an angel watching over you now. Although Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma has departed from this earth, he will never truly leave, for he is still alive in the hearts and minds of his family and friends- he lives on.

Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma impacted his family and the entire community greatly. He was a young man of strength and displayed great compassion. Many were blessed by his example: Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest condolences to the entire Agbonayinma family.”

The late singer was buried on January 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas where he was born.

Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

