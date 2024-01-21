Menu
Church News

TB Joshua Scandal: Examining Disturbing Allegations Against Nigerian Pastor

By: Naija247news

Date:

A comprehensive BBC investigation, spanning three continents, has unveiled shocking allegations against the late TB Joshua, a charismatic Nigerian leader of a prominent evangelical church. Testimonies from numerous survivors suggest that Joshua committed sexual crimes, including abuse and rape, on a massive scale over nearly two decades. The investigation sheds light on the dark secrets within Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations compound in Lagos, revealing a nightmarish world where followers were allegedly sexually assaulted, raped, and coerced into having abortions.

The two-year inquiry, conducted in collaboration with openDemocracy, involved over 15 BBC journalists and gathered evidence from multiple eyewitnesses and victims. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the Synagogue Church of All Nations has not responded to them, claiming previous accusations were unfounded.

The investigation details how individuals, drawn by Joshua’s global reputation and supposed healing miracles, were lured to his church. Former insiders suggest that Joshua deliberately courted Westerners to enhance his brand, using their presence to market the church. The report also exposes the alleged faking of miracles within the church, with individuals reportedly paid to perform or exaggerate their symptoms.

The BBC’s investigation paints a disturbing picture of Joshua’s compound, revealing stories of exploitation, manipulation, and orchestrated deception. As the scandal unfolds posthumously, questions about accountability, oversight, and the broader issue of religious exploitation come to the forefront. The Synagogue Church of All Nations, now led by Joshua’s widow and a new team, faces scrutiny, while the government’s role in regulating religious organizations is brought into question.

TB Joshua's Scandal: Exposing the Forces that Shaped Nigeria's Influential Pastor
Billionaire Femi Otedola Acquires N6 Billion Worth of Dangote Cement Shares
