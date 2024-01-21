Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Discloses “Severe Stroke” on Instagram

Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, shared on her Instagram Story that she experienced a “severe stroke.”

The revelation included a photo of her in a hospital bed expressing her emotional reaction to the news.

While Cori did not provide further details, she has a history of health challenges, having been diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6. Lupus, an autoimmune disease, can impact various organs and increase the risk of a stroke.

Cori, who sings under the name Choc, has been candid about her health struggles, including a past suicide attempt.

In September 2023, she discussed adopting a holistic approach to managing lupus, opting for natural remedies and lifestyle changes.

Despite her health journey, Cori remains engaged to her boyfriend, Wayne Duece, since November 2022.

