Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Discloses “Severe Stroke” on Instagram

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, shared on her Instagram Story that she experienced a “severe stroke.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The revelation included a photo of her in a hospital bed expressing her emotional reaction to the news.

While Cori did not provide further details, she has a history of health challenges, having been diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6. Lupus, an autoimmune disease, can impact various organs and increase the risk of a stroke.

Cori, who sings under the name Choc, has been candid about her health struggles, including a past suicide attempt.

In September 2023, she discussed adopting a holistic approach to managing lupus, opting for natural remedies and lifestyle changes.

Despite her health journey, Cori remains engaged to her boyfriend, Wayne Duece, since November 2022.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists
Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) calls on INEC...

Ondo Governor Plans Vibrant Send-off for Late Akeredolu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
"Ondo State Governor Envisions Celebration of Life at Late...

US flag flown over Capitol in honour of slain Nigerian singer, Zuwa

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
The US government has shown deepest concern and honour...

Nigerian women who wear wigs have low self-esteem —Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Quintessential and ageless thespian,Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has taken a swipe...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists

Political parties 0
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) calls on INEC...

Ondo Governor Plans Vibrant Send-off for Late Akeredolu

South West 0
"Ondo State Governor Envisions Celebration of Life at Late...

US flag flown over Capitol in honour of slain Nigerian singer, Zuwa

Lifestyle News 0
The US government has shown deepest concern and honour...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com