Politics & Govt News

Rivers, Gateway To Nigeria’s Economy –Fubara

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 21,2024.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said it is quite a delight to see that the specific support given by his administration to sporting activities is helping investors to reap greater gains in the state that happens to be an undisputed gateway to the vast Nigerian economy.

This is considered the 2024 Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament holding at the Port Harcourt Polo Club with the theme; “Bonding Beyond challenges”, in the state as one of such events that is being facilitated and advanced by the prevailing economic opportunities made available by his administration.

Fubara, who spoke to newsmen yesterday at the Polo Club, GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt, after flagging off the tournament, charged the players to play safe, while he anticipated the best team to win.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to give holistic attention to the development of all facets of sports in the state in order to empower the youths.(www.naija247news.com)

 

