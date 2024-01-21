Ondo Governor Plans Vibrant Send-off for Late Akeredolu

“Ondo State Governor Envisions Celebration of Life at Late Governor Akeredolu’s Burial”

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State expresses that the burial of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will be a celebration of life, not a somber occasion.

During a meeting with the new Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof Kayode Ijadunola, the governor highlights Akeredolu’s significant contributions and assures a well-deserved state burial.

The governor lauds Elizade University’s achievements and pledges attention to the Vice-Chancellor’s request for solar-powered lighting on the campus.

The South West Governors’ Forum also collaborates to ensure a befitting burial for the late governor. Prof. Ijadunola emphasizes the university’s commitment to Ondo State’s development and visits local leaders to strengthen collaboration with the government.

