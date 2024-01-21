Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ondo Governor Plans Vibrant Send-off for Late Akeredolu

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

“Ondo State Governor Envisions Celebration of Life at Late Governor Akeredolu’s Burial”
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State expresses that the burial of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will be a celebration of life, not a somber occasion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a meeting with the new Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof Kayode Ijadunola, the governor highlights Akeredolu’s significant contributions and assures a well-deserved state burial.

The governor lauds Elizade University’s achievements and pledges attention to the Vice-Chancellor’s request for solar-powered lighting on the campus.

The South West Governors’ Forum also collaborates to ensure a befitting burial for the late governor. Prof. Ijadunola emphasizes the university’s commitment to Ondo State’s development and visits local leaders to strengthen collaboration with the government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US flag flown over Capitol in honour of slain Nigerian singer, Zuwa
Next article
Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Discloses “Severe Stroke” on Instagram

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg,...

Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) calls on INEC...

US flag flown over Capitol in honour of slain Nigerian singer, Zuwa

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
The US government has shown deepest concern and honour...

Nigerian women who wear wigs have low self-esteem —Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
Quintessential and ageless thespian,Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has taken a swipe...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Discloses “Severe Stroke” on Instagram

Lifestyle News 0
Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg,...

Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists

Political parties 0
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) calls on INEC...

US flag flown over Capitol in honour of slain Nigerian singer, Zuwa

Lifestyle News 0
The US government has shown deepest concern and honour...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com