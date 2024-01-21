Menu
Nigerian women who wear wigs have low self-esteem —Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

Quintessential and ageless thespian,Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has taken a swipe at African women who wear wigs to augment their beauty, saying it is a sign of low self-esteem.

The veteran actress, broadcaster and National Honours Award holder made the remark in a close-up chat with Potpourri at a function in Lagos. She opined that God has blessed African women with the best kind of hair of all races and wondered aloud why African women would rather go for human hair of less endowed races.

“We have been blessed with the best kind of hair that we can transform into any kind of looks we desire. We have to love ourselves as Africans and appreciate our God-given beauty. Our Africanness is what stands us out among all the races of the world. The African woman is beautiful in all ramifications. I believe women who go for wigs and human hair have low self-esteem. Their desire to look western and foreign is a sign of low self-esteem,” she said.

The indefatigable actress and unapologetic feminist also emphasised the importance and role of women in the society, asserting that women are the source of life and creation. She said for anything to be orderly, women must be taken into account and treated with respect and compassion.

“If you want your life to be in order and successful, be kind to the women in your life. It is when the women in your life are happy that you can truly be happy. By women, I mean your mother, your wife, your sister or as the case may be.” she advises.

