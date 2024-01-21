Menu
Nigeria Witnesses a 74% YoY Surge in External Debt Service Costs to USD1.4bn in Q3 2023

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In Q3 2023, Nigeria experienced a substantial 74% year-on-year increase in total external debt service payments, reaching nearly USD1.4bn, as reported by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The breakdown reveals USD952m in market debt and USD438m in non-market debt. The challenging fiscal environment, marked by constrained fiscal space and reduced oil production (around 1.3 million barrels per day), contributes to the weight of the debt service burden. The volatility in the naira exchange rate further exposes the country to significant risks related to external debt obligations.

The notable rise in debt service costs is attributed to the redemption of the USD500m Jul ’23 Eurobond and principal repayments of USD269m to multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Debt service payments typically peak in Q1 and Q3, coinciding with the concentration of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond issues during these quarters.

On a 9M ’23 basis, the FGN’s external debt service payments totaled nearly USD2.7bn, reflecting a 22% YoY increase. Market debt payments amounted to USD1.6bn, while non-market debt payments reached USD1.0bn.

Highlights from the 2024 budget disclose a 9M ’23 external debt service cost of NGN1.2trn, constituting approximately 21% of the overall debt service cost during the period. The external debt service-to-revenue ratio stood at around 13.7%.

Excluding principal repayments, interest and fee payments in Q3 ’23 totaled USD622m, indicating an annualized average interest rate of approximately 5.97%, closely aligned with the 6.0% recorded for the full year 2022.

The external debt service cost is expected to remain in single digits, given that concessional loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders make up approximately 63% of the total external debt stock.

Looking forward, the potential escalation of the external debt service burden in local currency terms, driven by downward pressure on the naira exchange rate, poses a looming threat to Nigeria’s fiscal resilience and economic stability.

