Kwankwaso remains expelled, NNPP insists

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) calls on INEC to update its records, emphasizing the expulsion of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the old National Working Committee (NWC).

NNPP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Dr Temitope Aluko, asserts that internal party matters are beyond INEC’s jurisdiction.

He highlights the supremacy of NNPP’s constitution and urges media adherence to recognize only duly elected officers.

Aluko stresses the Board’s authority to address internal issues and criticizes expelled members for constitutional violations.

Despite notifying INEC of these developments, he expresses concern about the commission’s continued interaction with expelled members, calling for a neutral and fact-based approach.

Additionally, Aluko emphasizes INEC’s responsibility to uphold democracy, rule of law, and conflict resolution in its regulatory role.

The NNPP clarifies its current leadership, dismissing any faction claims, and calls for IPAC’s independent operation without INEC interference.

