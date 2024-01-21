Menu
Ize-Iyamu Dismisses Ihonvbere Panel Report, To Contest Guber

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 21,2024.

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the weekend described the viral report of his exclusion from the race and others by the Prof Julius Ihonvbere-led screening panel as a ‘mere rumour’ even as he declared that he remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming primaries and would eventually win the gubernatorial election.

A viral report by the Prof Julius Ihonvbere screening committee had cleared only six aspirants and dropped 23 other aspirants with a proviso that they are however free to purchase the governorship nomination forms.

Arriving at the Benin airport to a mammoth crowd of supporters and some party leaders of the APC, Ize-Iyamu dismissed the report of the panel just as he announced that the National Working Committee had given a clear directive that all aspirants for the governorship race are free to purchase nomination forms.

He also described his relationship with Senator Adams Oshiomhole as cordial and a senior brother whom he noted he holds in high esteem for.

He said; “ I want assure you that I am in the race and by next week by the grace of God will collect the form . Any Edo person is worthy of the ticket and I am not a stranger. I want assure you that your support will not be in vain and there is nothing to worry about.

“When you are contesting an election there are bound to be intrigues and all kinds of rumours and stories. The highest organ of our party issued a statement to the publicity secretary and particularly on the Edo governorship election and specifically said that all those who have aspiration to run for governorship should go and collect the forms.

And that there are the only one to set up a screening committee which they will do at the appropriate time and if you look at the earlier time table released you will find the schedule there. Let me announce that by next week I will collect the form.

“I know there were rumor that some people have been a excluded but by that NWC release that is not possible anymore. The only people that can exclude aspirants is the committee set up by the NWC. I want to assure you that I will contest and win the election.

On his relationship with former governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, he said, “Our relationship is cordial. He is my senior brother and I respect age. We have worked together for many years. He is the leader of our party and a distinguished senator.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

