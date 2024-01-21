I am willing to with opposition parties in my administration – Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru

“Governor Nwifuru Clarifies Stance, Affirms Willingness to Work with Election Challengers in Ebonyi State”

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has emphasized that he never rejected the gubernatorial candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Bernard Odoh, along with their supporters in his government. The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, clarified this in a statement released in Abakaliki.

Okpor highlighted that the governor never intended to withhold forgiveness, accommodation, or cooperation from his election challengers in court. He explained, “Governor Nwifuru did not, in any way, condemn his opponents for seeking redress according to their conscience in courts of competent jurisdiction.” The governor expressed dissatisfaction with the litigations but regretted the prolonged legal battle.

Despite the rebuffed olive branch, Governor Nwifuru remains committed to accommodating and working with all stakeholders for the unity and development of the state. Okpor called on Odii, Odoh, and other citizens to disregard any reports suggesting the governor’s rejection, emphasizing that such claims do not represent the governor’s expressions at the meeting.

