Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

I am willing to with opposition parties in my administration – Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru

By: Naija247news

Date:

“Governor Nwifuru Clarifies Stance, Affirms Willingness to Work with Election Challengers in Ebonyi State”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has emphasized that he never rejected the gubernatorial candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Bernard Odoh, along with their supporters in his government. The State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, clarified this in a statement released in Abakaliki.

Okpor highlighted that the governor never intended to withhold forgiveness, accommodation, or cooperation from his election challengers in court. He explained, “Governor Nwifuru did not, in any way, condemn his opponents for seeking redress according to their conscience in courts of competent jurisdiction.” The governor expressed dissatisfaction with the litigations but regretted the prolonged legal battle.

Despite the rebuffed olive branch, Governor Nwifuru remains committed to accommodating and working with all stakeholders for the unity and development of the state. Okpor called on Odii, Odoh, and other citizens to disregard any reports suggesting the governor’s rejection, emphasizing that such claims do not represent the governor’s expressions at the meeting.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edo 2024: Ize-Iyamu Defies Exclusion Rumors
Next article
F.C.T insecurity: Wike summoned
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Morocco Faces Delay in AFCON Last 16 Bid After 1-1 Draw with DR Congo

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Morocco will have to wait to clinch a place...

IPOB Leader’s Case: Family Decries Supreme Court’s Non-Release Of CTC

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The family of the leader of the Indigenous People...

I Raised Alarm About Rising Insecurity In FCT, Abuja, But Was Told It’s Exaggerated – Senator Kingibe

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senator Ireti Kingibe said her earlier alarm about insecurity...

F.C.T insecurity: Wike summoned

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senator Ireti Kingibe declares that the Senate intends to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Morocco Faces Delay in AFCON Last 16 Bid After 1-1 Draw with DR Congo

AFCON 0
Morocco will have to wait to clinch a place...

IPOB Leader’s Case: Family Decries Supreme Court’s Non-Release Of CTC

South East 0
The family of the leader of the Indigenous People...

I Raised Alarm About Rising Insecurity In FCT, Abuja, But Was Told It’s Exaggerated – Senator Kingibe

North Central 0
Senator Ireti Kingibe said her earlier alarm about insecurity...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com