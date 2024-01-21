Menu
Hydrogen Production, Devt: Nigeria Open To Foreign Investors, Technologies – Minister

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 21,2024.

Minister of state, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has restated the federal government’s commitment in partnering with genuine investors in unlocking the full potential of the country’s natural gas resource for national growth and development.

Ekpo stated this in an address at the Americas Energy Summit and Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah indicated. The conference had as its theme: “The Role of Natural Gas, LNG & Hydrogen in Decarbonising Global Energy Markets.”

The minister informed the audience that Nigeria is open for business and was willing to partner foreign investors and countries with the requisite technologies and experience in the production and development of the country’s hydrogen resource.

“We extend an invitation to international partners, stakeholders, and investors to collaborate with us in unlocking the full potential of our natural gas resources. Recognizing the importance of innovation and diversification in the energy sector, Nigeria actively explores opportunities in hydrogen production and deployment,” Ekpo declared.

He went on to acknowledge hydrogen’s transformative potential in reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sustainable energy future. And revealed that the Nigerian government is actively setting up the framework for its development.

“In this pursuit, we are seeking collaborations with countries that have developed expertise and capacity in hydrogen technologies. We believe that international partnerships are essential in fostering knowledge exchange and leveraging collective capabilities for the advancement of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy solution,” he added.

The conference had as its theme: “The Role of Natural Gas, LNG & Hydrogen in Decarbonising Global Energy Markets.”

The Nigerian gas minister described the theme as not just timely, but also critical as the world seeks sustainable solutions to combat the challenges of climate change.

He emphasised that, “As we confront the challenges of climate change, international collaboration becomes paramount. Nigeria is steadfast in its commitment to working closely with global partners to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and collectively address the challenges and opportunities presented by the dynamic energy landscape.”

Ekpo said Nigeria has emerged as a key player in the global energy landscape, particularly in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector.

The minister told his audience that the government has declared 2021 to 2030 as the “Decade of Gas” in Nigeria and that the initiative underscores a commitment to leveraging gas as a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative, mitigating the impact of climate change while meeting the country’s growing energy demands.

“As the 5th largest exporter of LNG, our nation plays a crucial role in meeting the energy needs of nations worldwide. The sustained growth of the LNG sector in Nigeria reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible energy production and supply,” he concluded.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

