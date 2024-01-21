Help INEC Achieve Holistic Electronic Activities –Aiyedatiwa

Jan 21,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor of Ondo State Lucky Aiyedatiwa has charged the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to help INEC achieve holistic electronic registration, voting and collation of results in order to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He gave the charge in a goodwill message during the investiture of the first female and 34th president of the NSE, Mrs Margaret Aina Oguntala, in Abuja.

He urged the commission to seek the support of capable professionals like engineers to achieve this goal.

The comment cames months after the NSE demanded that an engineer should be named chairman of the electoral body to achieve sustainable development and resolve logistics and technological issues faced by the commission during the 2023 general election.

Aiyedatiwa, who is expected to vie for the position of governor in Ondo State in September 2024, noted that a simplified electronic approach to electing leaders will strengthen the nation’s democracy and boost economic prosperity.

According to him, a significant part of building the nation of our dreams relies heavily on engineers and the government must tap into their knowledge to revive moribund industries to salvage our economy.

He said the major part of the responsibility of building the nation of our dreams lies mainly on the shoulders of engineers and technologists.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...