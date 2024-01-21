Menu
Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley is dead

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley is dead.

McCauley passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, following surgery for a brain tumor in South Africa.

Announcing his death in a statement on Friday, his family, expressed gratitude for his “glorious magnificent transition” into the presence of God Almighty.

The statement said, “It is with a thankful heart that we announce the ushering into the presence of God Almighty, our son, brother, uncle and friend, Vincent E McCauley, Jr., (now of blessed memory) on Monday January 15, 2024, after undergoing surgery in South Africa for a brain tumor.

“His was a glorious magnificent transition, having the great privilege to see and encounter Heaven.

“An administrator at Soul Clinic Intemational School, Vincent was an ardent actor who starred in many films and TV productions, including being celebrated for his role as ‘Max’ in the popular series ‘Things We Do For Love.’

“At Perfect Peace, our Vincent now has Eternity of Rest. He leaves a large void and will be greatly missed.

“The family is grateful for the time you spent with us, dear Vincent! You were a gem, a gift straight from God and you were greatly loved and cherished.

“However, God loves you most perfectly. We sincerely thank all those who genuinely cared and loved him too.”

Ghanian actress, Nadia Buari, reacting to the news on her X account on Saturday said, “This news is such a hard pill for me to swallow. 💔

“I met Vincent on the set of ‘Who owns the city’ about 14yrs ago.

“He was so radiant, a breath of fresh air and was always very bubbly. I’ll always remember the way his eyes sparkled whenever he mentioned my name and the way he laughed at my senseless jokes on set.

“Rest in peace, Vinny..and good luck with your mission in the other world.”

The late McCauley gained popularity for his role as Max in the popular ‘Things We Do For Love’ TV show.

