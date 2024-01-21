Fitch Ratings Assigns Oyo State ‘B-‘ Long-Term IDR with Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings has assigned Oyo State a Long-Term IDR of ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook, while the Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) is assessed at ‘b’. These ratings reflect Oyo’s revenue dependency on central government transfers, despite an increase in internally generated revenue (IGR). The ‘b’ SCP indicates Oyo’s manageable debt level, with limited foreign-currency exposure, while the IDRs are capped by the sovereign’s ‘B-‘ ratings, mirroring the Stable Outlook.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Rating Drivers

Risk Profile: ‘Vulnerable’

Oyo’s ‘Vulnerable’ risk profile highlights a high risk that the state’s ability to cover debt service with its operating balance may weaken unexpectedly. This could be due to lower-than-expected revenue, higher expenditure, or an unexpected rise in liabilities or debt-service requirements.

Revenue Robustness: ‘Weaker’

Oyo’s revenue robustness is influenced by its weak socio-economic profile and reliance on volatile transfers from the federal government. Despite improvements in IGR, oil-related federal transfers remain significant, representing 30% of Oyo’s total revenue in 2022.

Revenue Adjustability: ‘Weaker’

Oyo’s revenue potential depends on its ability to broaden the tax base and enforce tax compliance. Limited scope for expanding the tax base is attributed to a large informal economy and low income levels. However, the modest poverty rate suggests potential upside.

Expenditure Sustainability: ‘Weaker’

Oyo faces high spending needs across social and economic sectors, making it vulnerable to a deteriorating operating environment, influenced by inflation, rising commodity prices, and supply constraints amid naira depreciation. Fitch expects spending growth to outpace revenue growth in the medium term.

Expenditure Adjustability: ‘Weaker’

Oyo’s cost structure is moderately rigid, with staff-related payments comprising two-thirds of Oyo’s operating expenses. Limited adjustability is foreseen in planned infrastructure investments.

Liabilities & Liquidity Robustness: ‘Weaker’

Oyo’s debt structure is conservative, with amortizing repayments and fixed interest rates. However, liquidity is deemed weak, with no committed liquidity lines, and domestic banks offering credit lines with short maturities.

Liabilities & Liquidity Flexibility: ‘Weaker’

Fitch considers Oyo’s liquidity as weak, with no committed liquidity lines, and domestic banks offering credit lines either with short maturities or federal government backup. Emergency liquidity may come directly from the federal government.

Debt Sustainability: ‘a category’

Oyo’s debt payback ratio is estimated at around 8x in 2026-2027. Despite weak secondary metrics, the assessment is categorized as ‘a,’ factoring in volatility in the operating balance.

Issuer Profile

Oyo’s economy relies on agriculture and a significant service sector. The state hosts prominent educational centers and possesses unexploited mining resources.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative Rating Action/Downgrade

A negative rating action on the sovereign could lead to corresponding downgrades for Oyo.

Positive Rating Action/Upgrade

Positive rating action on Nigeria could be reflected in Oyo’s ratings.

ESG Considerations

Oyo State has an ESG Relevance Score of ‘4’ for Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management, reflecting its dependency on volatile oil-related transfers from the sovereign. This has a negative impact on the credit profile. ESG issues are observed in conjunction with other factors.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...