F.C.T insecurity: Wike summoned

Senator Ireti Kingibe declares that the Senate intends to summon FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and security agencies to address the escalating crime rates in Abuja.

The Senator, representing the FCT, emphasizes the need for detailed plans on securing the area and stresses the importance of understanding the root causes of insecurity.

Despite previous concerns raised about Abuja’s safety, Senator Kingibe acknowledges the security agencies’ efforts while urging for intensified actions to address the underlying issues contributing to the insecurity.

