News Analysis

Eterna Plc Named as Official Domestic Sales Distributor for Dangote Petroleum Refinery

By: The Editor

Date:

Eterna Plc, a prominent integrated energy provider in Nigeria, has reached a significant milestone in the energy sector by being appointed as the official domestic sales distributor for Dangote Petroleum Refinery products.

This appointment solidifies Eterna Plc’s position as a key distributor of Dangote’s domestic products in Nigeria, underlining the company’s dedication to enhancing product supply. Eterna Plc is set to make substantial investments in trucking, involving both truck acquisitions and strategic partnerships with third-party transportation providers. The recognition as an official distributor reflects the company’s longstanding reputation for excellence and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Mr. Benjamin Nwaezeigwe, the Managing Director/CEO of Eterna Plc, stated, “We take pride in being appointed as the official distributor of Dangote refinery domestic sales in Nigeria. This collaboration signifies our pledge to deliver world-class energy solutions to Nigerians that align with their needs and expectations.”

He further added, “We are delighted to uphold our commitment to stakeholders by ensuring the company remains competitive, even in the wake of fuel subsidy removal.”

Eterna Plc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of lubricants and chemicals, operating a network of filling stations. The company has plans to expand its retail network nationwide and actively participate in the energy value chain, encompassing the production, transportation, and distribution of essential energy solutions crucial for economic growth and development. Positioned to be the preferred choice for customers, Eterna Plc aims to assert its dominance in the African energy industry through strategic expansion and the continual growth of market share.

