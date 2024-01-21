Billionaire Femi Otedola Acquires N6 Billion Worth of Dangote Cement Shares

Renowned Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has reportedly made a significant investment move by acquiring shares worth N6 billion in Dangote Cement Plc, as revealed by a report from Premium Times.

According to an undisclosed source, Otedola made this acquisition under his name, solidifying his interest in the prominent cement manufacturing company. Dangote Cement Plc, the largest cement manufacturer in Sub-Saharan Africa, has recently surpassed Airtel Africa Plc to become the most capitalized listed company in Nigeria.

Over the past year, Dangote Cement has delivered an impressive return of 81.4%, boasting 17.04 billion outstanding shares.

Otedola, who already holds a substantial stake in Geregu Power Plc, a major player in the power generation sector with a market value of N1.2 trillion, continues to strategically diversify his investment portfolio.

In 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur acquired a significant stake in FBN Holdings, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest commercial bank, First Bank. Presently, Otedola holds a 5.57 percent stake in FBN Holdings and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, according to the lender’s 2022 audited earnings report.

FBN Holdings recently achieved a market value exceeding N1 trillion before experiencing a 2.53 percent decline on Thursday, closing at N967.4 billion.

In April 2022, Femi Otedola made headlines with the acquisition of 2.6 billion shares, representing a 6.3 percent stake in Transnational Corporation of Nigeria. Despite initial ownership concerns, a discreet agreement was reached between Otedola and Tony Elumelu, the largest shareholder of United Bank for Africa, ensuring Elumelu’s continued dominance in Transcorp. As a result, Elumelu’s stake in the conglomerate surged from 2.07 percent to an impressive 25.9 percent, securing his top position in Transcorp’s ownership hierarchy. This strategic move underscores the dynamic nature of high-stakes investments in the Nigerian business landscape.

