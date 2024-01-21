Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Abuja police arrest suspect for faking own kidnap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Nnamdi Agu for allegedly faking his own kidnap to defraud his family members.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh in a statement on Saturday night debunked reports alleging that there was a kidnapping incident at the River Park Estate, Lugbe.

She said nobody was kidnapped in the estate, stressing that Nnamdi faked his own kidnap to defraud his brother who is a resident of the estate.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park estate on Saturday and wishes to state that contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

“One Nnamdi Agu ‘m’ of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said Estate.

“The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“While an investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pastor’s Hands, Legs Chopped Off After Caught With Another Man’s Wife In Hotel
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Pastor’s Hands, Legs Chopped Off After Caught With Another Man’s Wife In Hotel

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 21,2024. In a shocking incident in Vihiga County on...

Hydrogen Production, Devt: Nigeria Open To Foreign Investors, Technologies – Minister

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 21,2024. Minister of state, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo,...

Developing Countries Seek Equity, Not Sympathy – Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 21,2024. President Bola Tinubu has called for equitable access...

Ize-Iyamu Dismisses Ihonvbere Panel Report, To Contest Guber

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 21,2024. A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pastor’s Hands, Legs Chopped Off After Caught With Another Man’s Wife In Hotel

Religion 0
Jan 21,2024. In a shocking incident in Vihiga County on...

Hydrogen Production, Devt: Nigeria Open To Foreign Investors, Technologies – Minister

Technology 0
Jan 21,2024. Minister of state, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo,...

Developing Countries Seek Equity, Not Sympathy – Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 21,2024. President Bola Tinubu has called for equitable access...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com