Politics & Govt News

Why We Re-elected Obaseki As South-South Govs’ Chair – Gov Eno

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 20,2024.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State who has just returned from the meeting of the South-South Governors’ Forum (SSGF) in Edo State where Governor Godwin Obaseki was re-elected chairman has given reason for the decision.

Naija247News Weekend gathered that governors of the South-South geo-political zone – under the aegis of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission – renewed their collaborations to foster the development of the region in one accord under Obaseki.

Addressing journalists at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, upon his arrival from the Edo summit, Pastor Eno disclosed some far-reaching resolutions taken by the governors of the six South-South states.

According to him, the South-South Governors resolved to jettison political party sentiments and unite under Obaseki, to build bridges to the centre with uncompromised allegiance to the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government as well as guarantee full support to his administration.

We also have to look at what we can benefit from one another; we can benefit from what we refer to as ‘economy of scale’ by drawing strength from each other.

“We also pledged our support to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Government because we must establish that partnership to be able to bring development to our people,” he stated.

Governor Eno explained that the meeting identified areas of development that could be enhanced through collaboration such as infrastructure, security, trade and commerce.

“There are areas within the South/South region like the East-West Road linking all the states. We need to cooperate on commerce and trade. We need to cooperate in the area of security and we need to collaborate in the area of infrastructure. Those are the things we have to look at to foster development within our region,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

 

