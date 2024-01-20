Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

We Have Captured Some Bandits’ Informants In FCT – Wike

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, said arrests have been made of some persons in connection with feeding bandits with information in the area.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The minister disclosed this during a town hall meeting with the Gwagwalada area council chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives, and residents of Gwagwalada area council in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Though he didn’t state the number of persons arrested or where the arrest was made, he assured residents of the Gwagwalada area not to panic as there will be improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days.

Responding to one of the plights of residents which is limited security operatives in the area, the minister directed the commissioner of police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council.

This is the second visit Minister Wike is making in the series of area council visits to dialogue with residents and proffer possible to end insecurity in the nation’s capital.
Kidnapping for ransom has been on the increase in the FCT, with residents raising serious concerns about their safety.

On January 5, six siblings were kidnapped alongside their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriya, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, shooting two policemen.

The captors released their father to go and raise N60 million ransom to secure the release of his daughters.

One of the siblings, Nabeeha, a 400-level student of Biological Science at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, was killed by the bandits on Friday, while her five sisters, including Najeebah, a 500-level Quantity Surveying student, and Nadherah, 300-level Zoology student, are still in captivity.

Bandits have also been operating unchallenged in the North-Western and North-Central states of the nation with Kaduna being the worst hit by banditry. Other states affected include Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Katsina.

The latest attacks forced President Bola Tinubu to hold an emergency security meeting on Monday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Challenge Of Gov Idris’ Victory
Next article
Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian court accuses former central bank boss to $6.2 million fraud

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
ABUJA, Jan 19 - Nigeria's former central bank...

Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Challenge Of Gov Idris’ Victory

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The apex court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Indicted Sierra Leone ex-president Koroma flies to Nigeria

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FREETOWN/ABUJA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's ex-president Ernest...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian court accuses former central bank boss to $6.2 million fraud

Cases & Trials 0
ABUJA, Jan 19 - Nigeria's former central bank...

Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Challenge Of Gov Idris’ Victory

Election Tribunal Court 0
The apex court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com