Unilever Nigeria stops production, sale of Omo, others

Unilever Nigeria Plc has officially ceased the production and sale of home care and skin cleansing products, as revealed in its unaudited interim financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023.

This decision follows the company’s announcement of intentions to exit both markets around 10 months ago.

Additionally, Unilever Nigeria has appointed Mr.

Michael Ikpoki as the interim Board Chairman, as communicated in a letter to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Further developments on the appointment of a substantive chairman are awaited.

