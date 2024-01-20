Tin-Can Customs Command Sets Ambitious N1.13 Trillion Revenue Target for 2024

Tin-Can Command of Nigeria Customs sets an ambitious revenue target of N1.13 trillion, constituting 27% of the national goal.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, revealed that the 2024 target, increased by the Controller General of Customs, aims for N94.23 billion monthly, with a daily collection goal of N4.23 billion.

Despite achieving 89% of the 2023 target, the new goal reflects a proactive approach. Nnadi emphasizes 2024 as the “year of stakeholders,” urging compliance and efficient cargo handling to prevent demurrage in the import-dependent economy.

