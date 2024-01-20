‘This Is My Time’, Ize-Iyamu Says He’s Still In Edo Gov Race

A two-time governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has insisted that he is still an aspirant for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

He was reacting to rumours of his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next month by a screening committee allegedly constituted by former APC National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The former governorship candidate made these clarifications on arrival at the Benin Airport. He confirmed to party supporters gathered there that he would be going to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to pick his nomination form.

Ize-Iyamu maintained that no screening committee disqualified him from contesting, even as he noted that allegations of interference in the party affairs levelled against Oshiomhole were baseless.

“Nobody can remove my name. This is our time… I am not contesting because I am hungry to be in the Government House; I’m contesting because my people said I must contest,” he declared.

Ize-Iyamu contested against Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016 and 2020 but lost.

