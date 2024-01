The apex court has dismissed the appeal filed by Mister Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the election victory of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

In its verdict on Friday, the panel of justices unanimously held that the appeal lacked merit and no cost was awarded.

