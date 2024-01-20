Menu
South South

Supreme Court Affirms Sheriff Oborevwori’s Victory in Delta State Governorship Election

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Supreme Court Upholds Sheriff Oborevwori’s Victory in Delta State Governorship Election

The Supreme Court dismissed all three appeals challenging Sheriff Oborevwori’s election as the governor of Delta State.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oborevwori, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Despite winning at the tribunal and appeal court, the case reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the earlier judgments and affirmed Oborevwori’s victory.

The court dismissed appeals for lack of merit, including Ovie Omo-Agege’s appeal, citing failure to prove allegations of over-voting and noncompliance with electoral laws.

The judgment, in line with lower courts, concludes the legal battles over Oborevwori’s election.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

